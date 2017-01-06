2016 Math Maze Game Tournament Set for December 3rd

Parents are encouraged to bring their kids for a chance to win cash awards, trophies, T-Shirts and great prizes, while empowering their children to thrive while learning the game MathMaze system. The skills addressed in the game are the foundations for success in all branches of mathematics.

— The Math Maze Tournament, set for Saturday, December 3, 2016, from 10am – 2:00pm, for students in grades 3 – 8, will consist of three rounds of the Math Maze Game Play. The skills addressed in the game are the foundations for success in all branches of mathematics. The winners will be acknowledged in an Awards Ceremony following the tournament.

This year’s MC will be the beautiful and talented actress and advocate Nay Nay Kirby.Known for her films Annie Clause is Coming to Town and Who’s Watching the Kids, Ms. Kirby has also been the Children’s Ambassador for the Annual Leimert Park Book Fair since 2011.

” Today in the United States mastering mathematics has become more important then ever. Students with a strong grasp of mathematics have an advantage in academics and in the job market. Parents and concerned educators must take responsibility and make sure that our students are being prepared to compete. We must start as early as possible building mathematics proficiency“, says Ronald Glymph, founder of MathMaze.