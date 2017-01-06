2016 Math Maze Game Tournament Set for December 3rd

This is a FREE event.
Reservations on-line at http://www.academicpreparationsquad.org/ or on-site at Carson Community Center, 3 Civic Plaza Drive, Carson, CA 90745, Adult Activity Room
Parents are encouraged to bring their kids for a chance to win cash awards, trophies, T-Shirts and great prizes, while empowering their children to thrive while learning the game MathMaze system. The skills addressed in the game are the foundations for success in all branches of mathematics.
This year’s MC will be the beautiful and talented actress and advocate Nay Nay Kirby.Known for her films Annie Clause is Coming to Town and Who’s Watching the Kids, Ms. Kirby has also been the Children’s Ambassador for the Annual Leimert Park Book Fair since 2011.
” Today in the United States mastering mathematics has become more important then ever. Students with a strong grasp of mathematics have an advantage in academics and in the job market. Parents and concerned educators must take responsibility and make sure that our students are being prepared to compete. We must start as early as possible building mathematics proficiency“, says Ronald Glymph, founder of MathMaze.
Follow MathMaze USA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MathMazeUsa/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mathmazeusa
ABOUT MATHMAZE USA
The mission of Math Maze USA is to create unequaled interest, excitement and proficiency in K-12 mathematics. Learn more athttp://www.mathmaze.us/
Views: 44
Comment
You need to be a member of Rancho Park Online to add comments!
Join Rancho Park Online