 

2016 Math Maze Game Tournament Set for December 3rd

The Academic Preparation Squad and 100 Black Women of Carson are hosting a Mother & Son / Father & Daughter Math Maze Game Tournament, Saturday, December 3, 2016 at the Carson Community Center.
CARSON, Calif. – Nov. 15, 2016 – PRLog — The Math Maze Tournament, set for Saturday, December 3, 2016, from 10am – 2:00pm, for students in grades 3 – 8, will consist of three rounds of the Math Maze Game Play. The skills addressed in the game are the foundations for success in all branches of mathematics. The winners will be acknowledged in an Awards Ceremony following the tournament.

This is a FREE event.

Reservations on-line at http://www.academicpreparationsquad.org/ or on-site at Carson Community Center, 3 Civic Plaza Drive, Carson, CA  90745, Adult Activity Room

Parents are encouraged to bring their kids for a chance to win cash awards, trophies, T-Shirts and great prizes, while empowering their children to thrive while learning the game MathMaze system. The skills addressed in the game are the foundations for success in all branches of mathematics.

maxresdefault

This year’s MC will be the beautiful and talented actress and advocate Nay Nay Kirby.Known for her films Annie Clause is Coming to Town and Who’s Watching the Kids, Ms. Kirby has also been the Children’s Ambassador for the Annual Leimert Park Book Fair since 2011.

” Today in the United States mastering mathematics has become more important then ever. Students with a strong grasp of mathematics have an advantage in academics and in the job market. Parents and concerned educators must take responsibility and make sure that our students are being prepared to compete. We must start as early as possible building mathematics proficiency“, says Ronald Glymph, founder of MathMaze.

1380184_10202285536330429_114494607_n
10336690_10208835172307235_8005795941578425723_n

Follow MathMaze USA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MathMazeUsa/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mathmazeusa

ABOUT MATHMAZE USA

The mission of Math Maze USA is to create unequaled interest, excitement and proficiency in K-12 mathematics.  Learn more athttp://www.mathmaze.us/

Views: 44

Comment

You need to be a member of Rancho Park Online to add comments!

Join Rancho Park Online

Got membership?

Rancho Park Online serves the neighborhood of Rancho Park, nestled between Cheviot Hills and Sawtelle, Palms and Westwood.

Want the latest news about Rancho Park, join now!


––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Institute of Musical Arts posted an event
Thumbnail

Happy New Year, Happy Tapas at Institute of Musical Arts

January 6, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm
Please join us for "Happy New Year, Happy Tapas", our very popular Happy Hour, on Friday, January 6th, 2017 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., at Doña Barbara's Tea & Tapas. We will be serving Tapas (small plates consisting of little portions of unique and…See More
Dec 16
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue46

Dec 14
0 Comments
Institute of Musical Arts posted an event
Thumbnail

TODAY ONLY - CYBER MONDAY / $15 OFF - TEA, TAPAS & STORYTELLING at Institute of Musical Arts

November 28, 2016 all day
Buy your tickets to our special holiday party today, and save $15.00 per ticket.  You read that correctly, TEA, TAPAS & STORYTELLING for only $45.00  (a $60.00 value).  Take advantage of this great offer TODAY before it expires.  This price…See More
Nov 28
0 Comments
Olive Bean updated their profile
Nov 26
SPMG Media's blog post was featured

2016 Math Maze Game Tournament Set for December 3rd

Nov 26
0 Comments
Profile IconJordana Topp and Olive Bean joined Rancho Park Online
Nov 26
Mistah Wilson shared their blog post on Google +1

Join Us for the #BringingItTogether November 2016 Free Artist Photo Shoot 11/26 @ Jefferson Park, Pasadena 12p-4p

Nov 23
Mistah Wilson liked Mistah Wilson's blog post Join Us for the #BringingItTogether November 2016 Free Artist Photo Shoot 11/26 @ Jefferson Park, Pasadena 12p-4p
Nov 23

© 2016   Created by Rancho Park Online.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service