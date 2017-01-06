Bassist Tony Saunders Releases New Single "Speak To My Heart" featuring Gerald Albright

New single "Speak To My Heart" featuring Gerald Albright set to release August, 1, 2016.

LOS ANGELES - July 26, 2016 - PRLog -- KASE Q Productions is proud to announce the release of the new single "Speak To My Heart", coming August 1, 2016, from the CD Uptown Jazz, the third album by Bassist Tony Saunders.



Download Here - https://www.amazon.com/Uptown-Jazz-Tony-Saunders/dp/B01ECTCVLU



On "Speak to My Heart", written by three-time Grammy winner Donnie McClurkin, Saunders trades emotionally passionate solos with saxophonist Gerald Albright and establishes himself as the creative force in smooth jazz. A wide listening audience of the jazz community will find this cut and the entire collection inspiring, entertaining and enjoyable.



A son of the late Bay Area keyboard legend Merl Saunders, the Mill Valley bassist wrote or co-wrote 10 of the 12 mostly instrumental tunes on "Uptown Jazz," including the title track, a horn-driven piece inspired by the excitement and sophistication of New York City. It features urbane flute and trumpet solos by Gabriel Mark Hasselbach as well as appearances by saxophonist Paul Hardcastle and the late Tower of Power trumpet ace Mic Gillette.



"Speak To My Heart is a song that minister to my heart. It keeps me looking forward. I learned you can't look back. Just keep focused on looking what's ahead of you. The Romance Continues and it Speaks to my heart always!", says Saunders.

What People Are Saying....



"The two time Emmy Award winner's s third album UPTOWN JAZZ is a full-blown celebration of the multiple ways he grooves. Joyfully eclectic throughout, he launched the album with the brassy, ultra-funky title track single that featured Gabriel Mark Hasselbach and Tower of Power's Mic Gillete on horns and Paul Hardcastle, Jr. on sax. Saunders' bass also bubbles beneath the emotional sax passion of Gerald Albright and later engages on an improvisation rich jazz-fusion journey also featuring saxophonists Tom Politzer (Tower Of Power) and Rock Hendricks and vocalist Sakai (Train)! UPTOWN JAZZ gonna give it to ya!" ~ Jonathan Widran & Sandy Shore, SmoothJazz.com



"This CD is Tony's best so far. His bass playing is great and his choice of people to add to the tracks is excellent. Matt Clark plays great piano on a few tracks and it never hurts to add Gerald Albright to a song. Tower of Power sax man Tom Politzer adds his sax on a few songs. Then there is the vocal song "For These Reasons" sung by Sakai who I found out sings background vocals in the group Train, Her vocals are superb and the song makes you want to fall in love again. Rock Hendricks, Paul Hardcastle Jr and Gabriel Mark Hasselbach take the song Uptown Jazz to another level. This CD is full of great music that puts you in a romantic mode. Thank you Tony Saunders for a great bass lead CD that is full of great music." - Isabel Dryer, Amazon Customer



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TonySaundersBassistProducer/?fref=ts



Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaundersBass



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saundersbass/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TonySaundersBassist



ABOUT TONY SAUNDERS



Two-time Emmy winning bassist Tony Saunders has played and recorded with an astounding list of musical greats including Eric Clampton, David Crosby, Jo Sample, Chaka Khan, Ringo Starr, Bo Diddley, The Hawkins Family among others. Saunders continues to record his own projects and produces for an impressive list of talent at his state of the art studio in Northern California. The Uptown Jazz CD was released in March 2016, and the single Uptown Jazz climbed to number 5 on the Adult Contemporary Groove Jazz Charts. Learn more at http://www.tonysaunders.com/



ABOUT KASE Q PRODUCTIONS



For over 15 years KASE-QTR Productions has established a strong business network while representing a diverse roster of events, award-winning artists and high-profile individuals. They offer entertainment management, bookings, promotions and consultant services for national and international clients. Learn more at http://www.kaseqtr.com/



ABOUT SPMG MEDIA



As one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://spmgmedia.wix.com/spmg-media