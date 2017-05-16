Children's Book World Receives the WNBA 2017 Pannell Award!

Children's Book World is honored to be recognized by the WNBA for our commitment to raising curious and empathetic readers for 30 years.

Here is the official press release:

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BOOK ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES THE

2017 WNBA PANNELL AWARD RECIPIENTS

The Women’s National Book Association is pleased to announce the 2017 WNBA Pannell Award winners.

General Bookstore Category :

THE BOOKWORM OF EDWARDS in Edwards, Colorado

Children’s Specialty Bookstore Category :

CHILDREN’S BOOK WORLD in Los Angeles, California

Upon hearing the good news, Nicole Magistro, owner of The Bookworm of Edwards, responded, "This is our 20th anniversary, and our tenth year focusing on children’s books. It is an honor to see our work and efforts recognized in this way!”

Jurors cited The Bookworm of Edwards’ passion, and connection with their community, and inventiveness, as shown in their adopt-a-reader program that provide books for children in need; free book talk services for their school district that makes them a critical resource to school media specialists and educators; and their annual writing contest and book publication program.

Sharon Hearn, the owner of Children’s Book World, said, "I am thankful to the WNBA for this special recognition of Children's Book World's commitment to raising curious and empathetic readers for over 30 years.”

Jurors noted their commitment to carrying a diverse selection of titles and the way Children’s Book World embodies the idea of a bookstore as a place of discovery, citing their quarterly poetry slam for readers ages 8-13; their Teen Readers Council; and the “Readers & Writers Rock!” program through which they bring authors to low-income schools and underserved children.

Since 1983, the Women’s National Book Association (WNBA) has awarded one of the most prestigious honors in children’s bookselling. Along with WNBA, Penguin Young Readers Group co-sponsors the Pannell Award which recognizes bookstores that enhance their communities by bringing exceptional creativity to foster a love of reading. Given annually at BookExpo America’s Children’s Book and Author Breakfast, the winning stores each receive a check for $1,000 and a piece of original art from a children’s book illustrator.

Every year a committee of publishing professionals selects two Pannell Award recipients—one general bookstore and one children’s specialty bookstore. Store nominations come from customers, sales reps, store personnel, or anyone who has been impressed with the work of a particular independent bookstore.

The WNBA Pannell Award chair is Susan Knopf, founder and president of Scout Books & Media Inc.

The Pannell Award jurors for 2017 are:

Susan Katz Radin, publisher emeritus, HarperCollins Children’s Books

Josalyn Moran, children's publishing consultant

Emily Romero, senior vice president of marketing, Penguin Young Readers

Roger Sutton, editor in chief, The Horn Book

Lisa Von Drasek, curator of Children’s Literature Research Collections, Univ. of Minnesota

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Along with WNBA, Penguin Young Readers Group co-sponsors the award, which was established in honor of Lucille Micheels Pannell, founding member of one of the WNBA chapters. Established in 1917, WNBA (www.wnba-books.org) is a national organization of women and men who promote the value of the written word by championing the role of women in the book community and by providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information about book lovers and professionals.

This year, the organization is celebrating its Centennial (www.wnba-centennial.org) with a range of initiatives. Among them are a lecture series called Bookwomen Speak: The WNBA Visionaries Series; the Women’s History Month Book-a-Day Program for the White House, members of Congress, and other officials; and Women in the World of Books: 100 Years of Leadership and the WNBA, a book exploring the innovative roles women have taken throughout U.S. history in shaping the literary community. The WNBA Pannell Award, along with our other ongoing programs, will be also be honored at our Centennial festivities in October in 2017.