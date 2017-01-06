PLEASE SHARE...and Join Barbara A. Perkins and The International Black Women Public Policy Institute as they launch ‘Boots on the Ground Initiative in Haiti and The Bahamas’

BOOTS DROP OFF DAY: Saturday, October 29, 2016

10am – 3pm

VOLUNTEERS AND DONATIONS NEEDED: Contact Barbara@ibwppi.org

LOCATION

African American Firefighter Museum

1401 South Central Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

(213) 744-1730

WHY PARTICIPATE – Within 30 days IBWPPI intends to have 500 pairs of much needed work boots and rain boots on the ground in Haiti and Bahamas. These boots will be distributed to women, men and children participating in the unimaginable clean-up efforts. The boots will help to reduce and prevent the injuries in the aftermath of this disaster. With the help of volunteers, and in partnership with Community 2 Community, IBWPPI will take the lead in collecting boots, having them inspected and cleaned, packed for shipping and delivered directly to community leaders and local staff at Community2Community.