Join Us for the #BringingItTogether November 2016 Free Artist Photo Shoot 11/26 @ Jefferson Park, Pasadena 12p-4p

This is a peaceful event where artists come together to network, build their presence, and win prizes!!!



ThaWilsonBlock Magazine & DENA Music Scene are hosting the #BringingItTogether November 2016 Photo Shoot for artists & musicians who are interested in networking while building their portfolio and brand presence.



The purpose of the #BringingItTogether Photo Shoot is to grant artists an opportunity to be recognized by their local scene and to provide them with a platform that enables them to grow.



RAFFLE RAFFLE RAFFLE!!! YOU COULD WIN THESE PRIZES:

$50 Prepaid Visa Debit Card

$25 Target Gift Card

$10 Starbucks Gift Card

$10 in Dollar Scratchers



Artists who attend are expected to participate in taking photos with other artists.



Artists who participate will receive:

-One Free Professional Portrait of themselves for their own use

-Certificate of Recognition

-Optional: Audio/Article Interview

-The opportunity to win one of our prizes!



We are also doing Artist Introduction & Freestyle Video Drops!



Feel free to bring promotional material (flyers, CDs, postcards, etc...) {no booths or tables allowed or provided}