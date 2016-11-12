Join Us for the #BringingItTogether November 2016 Free Artist Photo Shoot 11/26 @ Jefferson Park, Pasadena 12p-4p

This is a peaceful event where artists come together to network, build their presence, and win prizes!!!
ThaWilsonBlock Magazine & DENA Music Scene are hosting the #BringingItTogether November 2016 Photo Shoot for artists & musicians who are interested in networking while building their portfolio and brand presence.
The purpose of the #BringingItTogether Photo Shoot is to grant artists an opportunity to be recognized by their local scene and to provide them with a platform that enables them to grow.
RAFFLE RAFFLE RAFFLE!!! YOU COULD WIN THESE PRIZES:
$50 Prepaid Visa Debit Card
$25 Target Gift Card
$10 Starbucks Gift Card
$10 in Dollar Scratchers
Artists who attend are expected to participate in taking photos with other artists.
Artists who participate will receive:
-One Free Professional Portrait of themselves for their own use
-Certificate of Recognition
-Optional: Audio/Article Interview
-The opportunity to win one of our prizes!
We are also doing Artist Introduction & Freestyle Video Drops!
Feel free to bring promotional material (flyers, CDs, postcards, etc...) {no booths or tables allowed or provided}
