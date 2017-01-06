 

Kosmond Russell Productions Presents the Stage Play 'The Marriage', Saturday, October 8th, West Angeles Performing Arts Center

THE MARRIAGE - The NAACP AWARD WINNING PLAY

Saturday, October 8, 2016
2:30pm and 7:30pm 
West Angeles Performing Arts Center
3020 Crenshaw Blvd
Los Angeles, CA

Tickets: Call 323-733-8707 or visit http://themarriage.brownpapertickets.com/

Kosmond Russell Productions, in association with Biblical Films, celebrating the 15th Year Anniversary with a Command Performance of 'The Marriage'. Written and directed by NAACP Award Winning Producer and Playwright Kosmond Russell, stars Dawnn LewisRichard GantAndre Pitre,Angela GibbsDannon GreenCarlease BurkePatricia BelcherMalika BlessingEvan Lionel,Edwonda WhiteCarl GillardToyin MosesComedian NovakaneNena ZaFitz Houston andChristopher Richard

This production, featuring All-Star cast and tells the story of a couple that met and fell madly in love at first sight. They Married quickly and then "got to know each other". The GOOD, the BAD and THE UGLY! It explores, in an honest and humorous way, the TRUE MEANING AND PROMISES OF "MARRIAGE". "It's easy to love someone when you are laying in bed snuggling with them, BUT what happens when the storms start to rage out of control?

Come out with your friends and family - enjoy, laugh, learn and grow from this profound performance! 

#SPMGMedia, Official Media Partner

 

ABOUT SPMG Media

SPMG Media is the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firm in the US. With experience in a variety of industries, we utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase our clients brand and business awareness. Our clients include entertainers, athletes, politicians, nonprofit organizations, profit organizations, community organizations and entrepreneurs.  Learn more athttp://spmgmedia.wixsite.com/spmg-media

Views: 205

Comment

You need to be a member of Rancho Park Online to add comments!

Join Rancho Park Online

Got membership?

Rancho Park Online serves the neighborhood of Rancho Park, nestled between Cheviot Hills and Sawtelle, Palms and Westwood.

Want the latest news about Rancho Park, join now!


––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Institute of Musical Arts posted an event
Thumbnail

Happy New Year, Happy Tapas at Institute of Musical Arts

January 6, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm
Please join us for "Happy New Year, Happy Tapas", our very popular Happy Hour, on Friday, January 6th, 2017 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., at Doña Barbara's Tea & Tapas. We will be serving Tapas (small plates consisting of little portions of unique and…See More
Dec 16
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue46

Dec 14
0 Comments
Institute of Musical Arts posted an event
Thumbnail

TODAY ONLY - CYBER MONDAY / $15 OFF - TEA, TAPAS & STORYTELLING at Institute of Musical Arts

November 28, 2016 all day
Buy your tickets to our special holiday party today, and save $15.00 per ticket.  You read that correctly, TEA, TAPAS & STORYTELLING for only $45.00  (a $60.00 value).  Take advantage of this great offer TODAY before it expires.  This price…See More
Nov 28
0 Comments
Olive Bean updated their profile
Nov 26
SPMG Media's blog post was featured

2016 Math Maze Game Tournament Set for December 3rd

Nov 26
0 Comments
Profile IconJordana Topp and Olive Bean joined Rancho Park Online
Nov 26
Mistah Wilson shared their blog post on Google +1

Join Us for the #BringingItTogether November 2016 Free Artist Photo Shoot 11/26 @ Jefferson Park, Pasadena 12p-4p

Nov 23
Mistah Wilson liked Mistah Wilson's blog post Join Us for the #BringingItTogether November 2016 Free Artist Photo Shoot 11/26 @ Jefferson Park, Pasadena 12p-4p
Nov 23

© 2016   Created by Rancho Park Online.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service