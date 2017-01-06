Kosmond Russell Productions Presents the Stage Play 'The Marriage', Saturday, October 8th, West Angeles Performing Arts Center

THE MARRIAGE - The NAACP AWARD WINNING PLAY

Saturday, October 8, 2016

2:30pm and 7:30pm

West Angeles Performing Arts Center

3020 Crenshaw Blvd

Los Angeles, CA

Tickets: Call 323-733-8707 or visit http://themarriage.brownpapertickets.com/

Kosmond Russell Productions, in association with Biblical Films, celebrating the 15th Year Anniversary with a Command Performance of 'The Marriage'. Written and directed by NAACP Award Winning Producer and Playwright Kosmond Russell, stars Dawnn Lewis, Richard Gant, Andre Pitre,Angela Gibbs, Dannon Green, Carlease Burke, Patricia Belcher, Malika Blessing, Evan Lionel,Edwonda White, Carl Gillard, Toyin Moses, Comedian Novakane, Nena Za, Fitz Houston andChristopher Richard.

This production, featuring All-Star cast and tells the story of a couple that met and fell madly in love at first sight. They Married quickly and then "got to know each other". The GOOD, the BAD and THE UGLY! It explores, in an honest and humorous way, the TRUE MEANING AND PROMISES OF "MARRIAGE". "It's easy to love someone when you are laying in bed snuggling with them, BUT what happens when the storms start to rage out of control?

Come out with your friends and family - enjoy, laugh, learn and grow from this profound performance!

#SPMGMedia, Official Media Partner



ABOUT SPMG Media



SPMG Media is the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firm in the US. With experience in a variety of industries, we utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase our clients brand and business awareness. Our clients include entertainers, athletes, politicians, nonprofit organizations, profit organizations, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more athttp://spmgmedia.wixsite.com/spmg-media