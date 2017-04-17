 

KPCC presents Unheard LA: The stories of where you live

 We asked for your stories, and you shared them – with honesty, generosity and spirit. Now, we at KPCC (89.3 FM) are pleased to present a series of live storytelling shows, featuring stories about L.A. told by the people who call it home.

“Unheard L.A.” is a brand-new, three-part series of live shows in different venues around our sprawling and too-often disconnected metropolis. Each show is unique and features a distinct lineup of real people sharing their stories of struggle and survival, of hope and fear, of the unexpected and the unbelievable.

This is not a beginner’s guide to L.A., jokes about freeways or $10 maps to the stars. These are the unheard stories of L.A., the stories of where you live.

Our three shows will be in Whittier (April 23), DTLA (April 30) and Hollywood (May 13). Check out one or more and stick around afterwards for a mixer with performers and fellow attendees.

Learn more and RSVP here: kpcc.org/unheardLA.



