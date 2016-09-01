L.A. lawmakers plan to grandfather in hundreds of granny flats

Los Angeles lawmakers tentatively voted Wednesday to give city blessing to hundreds of “granny flats” — second units tucked behind houses — that had been thrown into legal limbo after a court ruling this year.

The City Council vote sets the stage to grandfather in second units that were already approved or in the pipeline, as long as owners had submitted their plans to the city. The grandfathering plan will return to lawmakers again next week for approval.

But the council balked at repealing an old set of city rules on such units, which set stricter standards on granny flats than a clashing state law.

