Sanctuary of Hope: Welcome Home TAY Youth!

Ever wonder what it is like for one of our youth to move into permanent housing?

Days before the New Year, we captured moments of Jazzy moving into her new apartment along with Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price of the 9th District, Deputy Mayor Brenda Shockley and Housing Policy Director Alisa Orduna for the Office of Mayor Garcetti, and Field Deputy Herb Wesson III for the 9th District bringing housewarming gifts.

Stable housing is giving Jazzy wings to fly; and the help of community partners are helping her soar.

Happy New Year!

About Sanctuary of Hope

Sanctuary of Hope provides housing and education stabilization services to vulnerable youth, ages 16-25, who are at-risk, homeless, or foster care.

SOH eliminates inter-generational poverty by promoting the value of higher education and housing stabilization. They serve vulnerable Transition Age Youth (TAY), ages 16-25, who have diverse histories of foster care, homelessness, and being at-risk. They provide life coaching, mentoring, independent living, college access and retention, emergency services, and financial assistance with the sole purpose of helping youth and young adults to become self-sufficient.

SOH was established 2010 by a group of South Los Angeles professionals who were frustrated by the lack and unmet need of youth homelessness in the south area of Los Angeles, California. With very few or no alternatives for emergency and transitional housing and education services to intervene in their time of crisis, many of these youth were succumbing to street life – homelessness, gangs, unplanned pregnancies, substance abuse, and sexual exploitation.

Since their inception, they have helped over 600 youth and young adults with housing, education, basic needs, and leadership development services.

