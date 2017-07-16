 

SHANA TUCKER Women's Work "A SisterCentric Collective" DEBUT ♪ DwighTrible Presents: "Summer" Concert Series @ STAGE Fri., Jul. 21st 9PM ¡LIVE!

Presented by Dwight Trible, Executive Director of The 'new' World STAGE "Summer" Concert Series ~

Ms Tucker debuted herself w/ Bennie Maupin feat. "Special Guest" Performance @ The Stage (past 10/16)  photo: Chris Charles for CREATIVE SILENCE  Image may contain: 4 people

 "Featuring Steph Johnson - guitar/vocals, Melonie Grinnell - piano/keys, and Rob Thorsen - bass (San Diego); Shirazette Tinnin - drums/percussion (NYC); and Shana Tucker - cello, vocals, guitar, (NC)."

.

 "In true For-Us-By-Us fashion, the music to be presented originates almost exclusively from a woman's perspective. Original compositions and arrangements reflecting Jazz, Soul, R&B, ChamberSoul, and Acoustic Pop sensibilities will be the resulting vibe and flavor of Women's Work." - ST

.

 Shana Tucker | Shine

  Lastest CD:  Previews - cdbaby 

.

The 'new' World STAGE

4321 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008 [map] | (323) 293-2451 | lightsound@theworldstage.org

Located in Leimert Park Village, entrance & public parking in rear of building

