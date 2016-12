Singer/Songwriter Stacey Aasiya-Bey Music Video 'My Help' Receives Award

'My Help', a song written and performed by Stacey Aasiya-Bey and directed by D. Tina Batten and Sister Batten Productions, has been chosen as the Official Selection by the Christian Online Film Festival!

-- '', written and performed by Stacey Aasiya-Bey and directed by D. Tina Batten and Sister Batten Productions, has been chosen as the Official Selection by the Christian Online Film Festival.This original song tells the story of life turning points, tearing down life strongholds, repentance and finding your higher purpose through Christ.The credits include: Darlene Tina Batten (Director, Producer), Stacey-Aasiya Bey (Writer, Producer), Terry Tippie (Cinematography), Melissa Tippie (Cinematography), Travis Cruz (Editor, Visual effects), Annette Mitchel (Set Designer), Eboni Camille (Hair, Make-Up, Wardrobe), Antoine Lawrence (Assistant Set Design, Sound Tech), and Jack Quire (Key Grip).- Christian Online Film Festival.The original song 'MY HELP', written and performed by Singer/Songwriter Stacey Aasiya-Bey, is the title track to the short film 'This award-winning video was conceptulized, produced and directed by Sister Batten Productions. https://youtu.be/ rlNnPmDT2zAFor bookings, contact Kase-Qtr Productions: tony@kaseqtr.com , (818) 723-5386The Christian Online Film Festival - COLFF is a monthly online film festival whose purpose is to provide exposure to Christian films and videos. Learn more at http://www.raeganandrjinspace.com/christian-olff.html Sister Batten Productions is a world-class studio producing and distributing high-quality faith and family-friendly entertainment. Their mission is to "Bringing Messages of Hope and Encouragement from the Street to the Stage and Now Film". Learn more at http://www.sisterbatten.com/ home.htmlAs one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://spmgmedia.wixsite.com/ spmg-media