Sister Batten Productions Offers Exclusive Opportunity for Faith-Based Film Partnership

When it comes to the box office, God is good.

In 2014, David A.R.White produced and starred in God's Not Dead, an unapologetic, unsubtle Christian drama that became a word-of-mouth hit, earning $62 million against a shoestring $1.2 million budget. Today, the film—about a college student whose faith is challenged by an atheistic philosophy professor—is the fifth-most-profitable movie by percentage in cinema history, with a return on investment of 2,627 percent (positioning it, ironically, directly behind Grease).

And movie audiences want more, according to a survey of 1,054 Americans from Nashville-based LifeWay Research. Researchers found that half of Americans (56 percent) say they wish there were more movies with Christian values.

"Faith-based movies are no longer a niche," said Scott McConnell, director of LifeWay Research. "It's smart economics—if you make a film that appeals to that audience, they will show up."

In the spirit of these statistics, filmmaker and playwright Tina Batten of Sister Batten Productions extends an invitation to film investors, churches, ministries and individuals to join her by partnering in the making of her current offering 'Second Chance' the Movie. This film promotes healing and reconciliation. Healing of those deeply embedded wounds from the past and serves as a call to Repentance!

Second Chance Plot Outline

After years of blocking her blessings, a former evangelist realizes that she has to surrender completely to God in order to fight and overcome the guilt of killing her sister. The film is about Letting Go and Let God!

About Award Winning Filmmaker/Playwright Tina Batten

Tina Batten's inspirational journey is the stuff of legends. From leading the local church choir, to performing with various San Diego Gospel groups, to award-winning independent film maker; God continues to expand her borders. Through the guidance of the Holy Spirit, Sister Batten continues to reach down deep in the hearts of the people to continue to originate gospel productions that help to bring forth a change in the lives to all who witness these dramatic productions. With no exceptions, her latest stage plays continue to provoke change, encouragement, deliverance and edification to the kingdom of God. With such titles as "Encourage Yourself in The Lord", "She Never Lost Her Praise," and "It Ain't Over Til GOD Say It's Over!" it's no wonder why Sister Batten has received the nickname and title of "The Female Tyler Perry."



"My goal is to bring our stage plays and films to churches, communities and organizations in an effort to engage real dialogue, provoke change and provide hope to a hurting humanity," said Batten.



A Few Honors & Awards:



"Best of the Fest Female Director Nominee", "Walking In The Spirit", Inspired Faith Film Festival, Ft. Lauderdale FL



"Agape Film Category Award" for "Walking In The Spirit", 10th Annual The Agape Academy Awards, Washington, DC