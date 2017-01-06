SPMG Media Client Nikki Alexander on The Chris Howell Show

Listen to this powerful interview with SPMG Media client Nikki Alexander onThe Chris Howell Show. #SPMGMedia
Author and speaker Nikki Alexander shares with Chris how she has overcome 25-years of abuse and is now walking in victory and she's sharing her story to help other do the same.
Learn more about Nikki at http://www.nikkialex.net/
For Bookings, Email - nikkialexauthor@gmail.com
Press/Media Inquiries: Gina Smith, SPMG Media, Email: press.spmgmedia@gmail.com, Phone: 909.294.7236
