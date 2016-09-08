 

Editorial - The VA and the neighbors in West L.A. have started helping homeless vets; when will Congress do its part?

A veteran attends an event in January to announce a new master plan for developing the VA's West L.A. campus. Officials said the plan would help reduce the number of homeless veterans in Los Angeles County, which has one of the country's largest populations of homeless vets. (Los Angeles Times)

by The Times Editorial Board

The years-long tussle over land use at the Department of Veterans Affairs’ sprawling 388-acre West Los Angeles campus took an important step closer to being resolved Wednesday. Yet even as the department made real strides locally, the efforts to deliver more services to veterans on the campus remain hampered by inaction in Congress.

The VA announced agreements Wednesday with the Brentwood School and the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks over their leases on the West L.A. campus, settling the last thorny disputes over how non-veteran enterprises have been using the acreage. 

More...

Views: 19

Comment

You need to be a member of Rancho Park Online to add comments!

Join Rancho Park Online

Got membership?

Rancho Park Online serves the neighborhood of Rancho Park, nestled between Cheviot Hills and Sawtelle, Palms and Westwood.

Want the latest news about Rancho Park, join now!


––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Institute of Musical Arts posted an event
Thumbnail

Happy New Year, Happy Tapas at Institute of Musical Arts

January 6, 2017 from 6pm to 8pm
Please join us for "Happy New Year, Happy Tapas", our very popular Happy Hour, on Friday, January 6th, 2017 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., at Doña Barbara's Tea & Tapas. We will be serving Tapas (small plates consisting of little portions of unique and…See More
Dec 16
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue46

Dec 14
0 Comments
Institute of Musical Arts posted an event
Thumbnail

TODAY ONLY - CYBER MONDAY / $15 OFF - TEA, TAPAS & STORYTELLING at Institute of Musical Arts

November 28, 2016 all day
Buy your tickets to our special holiday party today, and save $15.00 per ticket.  You read that correctly, TEA, TAPAS & STORYTELLING for only $45.00  (a $60.00 value).  Take advantage of this great offer TODAY before it expires.  This price…See More
Nov 28
0 Comments
Olive Bean updated their profile
Nov 26
SPMG Media's blog post was featured

2016 Math Maze Game Tournament Set for December 3rd

Nov 26
0 Comments
Profile IconJordana Topp and Olive Bean joined Rancho Park Online
Nov 26
Mistah Wilson shared their blog post on Google +1

Join Us for the #BringingItTogether November 2016 Free Artist Photo Shoot 11/26 @ Jefferson Park, Pasadena 12p-4p

Nov 23
Mistah Wilson liked Mistah Wilson's blog post Join Us for the #BringingItTogether November 2016 Free Artist Photo Shoot 11/26 @ Jefferson Park, Pasadena 12p-4p
Nov 23

© 2016   Created by Rancho Park Online.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service