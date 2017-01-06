Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr. Shares Stories of Admired Men at 6th Annual Honor Our Father Awards Brunch

Hundreds of attendees turned out for Kappa Delta Sigmas' 6th Annual Honor Our Father Awards Brunch, as keynote speaker Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr. shared enlightening stories from his book Admired Man Why? The Making of an Admired Man.
LOS ANGELES - June 23, 2016 - PRLog -- "Name a man that you admire,' Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr. begins, as the room filled with attendees took in the emotion packed stories shared by thousands of individuals surveyed for the book "Admired Man Why? The Making of an Admired Man.".
The international speaker and author of 'Admired Man Why? The Making of an Admired Man" and CEO of Admired Man Leadership Instute, was keynote speaker at this years' 6th Annual Honor Our Father's Award Celebration and Scholarship Presentation, hosted by the members of Kappa Delta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and KDS & Associations Foundation on Saturday, June 18, 2016.
Dr. Hickey is available for keynotes, seminars & workshops. Contact him at drclhs@admiredman.com.
(Video courtesy Sean Forde)
Said event coordinator Sean Forde, "Dr. Hickey knocked it out of the park! He left everyone with food for thought on how they could be an Admired Man"
"Made me appreciate the qualities of my husband,' said a departing woman attendee.
"Enjoyed reflecting back on my own behavior," noted a senior attendee.
Inspired by the admirable men he has encountered in his own life, Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr. set out to discover the specific qualities that cause a man to be respected, through thousands of questionnaires, personal surveys, and interviews. And the results were overwhelming, showing clear trends in the characteristics of those men-a collection of behaviors that create near-universal admiration among family, friends, students, and colleagues.
The results of this research can be found in Admired Man-Why?, a must-read for boys, men, fathers, and anyone who has ever wondered what it takes to truly be an admired man. Learn the QBCs (quality, behavior, and characteristics) of being the best man you can be, and get started on L(ife)eadership Skills that will last a lifetime, with this helpful and encouraging guide. Get your copy at Amazon.com.
"Honor Our Father" is a celebration and scholarship fundraiser that honors and showcase local fathers and father figures who are outstanding role models in their home and community. Scholarships were also awarded to three talented high school seniors. This years award recipients are Nia Hill, Davion Stallworth and Scherraque Rossi.
Toutoule Ntoya, recipient of the Anajali Award (Married Father) said, "I am truly humbled at being bestowed such an honor by Phi Beta Sigma. I was equally honored to be in the presence of all of the other fathers. The really allowed us to come together and acknowledge the most needed job out there - that of raising our children and raising future men. I commend all of the work and I was honored to take part."
Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr. is the founder and executive director of Each One-Teach One Alliance for Academic Success, an organization focused on the reformation of educational practices for at-risk youth.
As the CEO and president of the Admired Man Leadership Institute, Dr. Hickey also conducts a number of lectures and workshops regarding his research into what it takes to be an admired man. Through the resulting book, Admired Man- Why? The Making of an Admired Man, he hopes to inspire men everywhere with the findings of his research, promoting skills and strategies that can be used to promote leadership skills and admirable qualities that readers can use to become admired men. Learn more at http://spmgmedia.populr.me/dr-chris-l-hickey-sr?sa=1
ABOUT Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Kappa Delta Sigma Chapter
From its inception, the Founders conceived Phi Beta Sigma as a mechanism to deliver services to the general community. Rather than gaining skills to be utilized exclusively for themselves and their immediate families, they held a deep conviction that they should return their newly acquired skills to the communities from which they had come. This deep conviction was mirrored in the Fraternity's motto, "Culture For Service and Service For Humanity". Learn more at http://pbskds1914.wix.com/kappadeltasigma
ABOUT SPMG Media
SPMG Media is the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firm in the US. With experience in a variety of industries, we utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase our clients brand and business awareness. Our clients include nonprofit organizations, profit organizations, entertainers, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://spmgmedia.wix.com/spmg-media
Please join us for "Happy New Year, Happy Tapas", our very popular Happy Hour, on Friday, January 6th, 2017 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., at Doña Barbara's Tea & Tapas. We will be serving Tapas (small plates consisting of little portions of unique and…See More
Buy your tickets to our special holiday party today, and save $15.00 per ticket. You read that correctly, TEA, TAPAS & STORYTELLING for only $45.00 (a $60.00 value). Take advantage of this great offer TODAY before it expires. This price…See More
You need to be a member of Rancho Park Online to add comments!
Join Rancho Park Online