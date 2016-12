Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr. Shares Stories of Admired Men at 6th Annual Honor Our Father Awards Brunch

Hundreds of attendees turned out for Kappa Delta Sigmas' 6th Annual Honor Our Father Awards Brunch, as keynote speaker Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr. shared enlightening stories from his book Admired Man Why? The Making of an Admired Man.

LOS ANGELES - June 23, 2016 - PRLog -- "Name a man that you admire,' Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr. begins, as the room filled with attendees took in the emotion packed stories shared by thousands of individuals surveyed for the book "Admired Man Why? The Making of an Admired Man.".



The international speaker and author of 'Admired Man Why? The Making of an Admired Man" and CEO of Admired Man Leadership Instute, was keynote speaker at this years' 6th Annual Honor Our Father's Award Celebration and Scholarship Presentation, hosted by the members of Kappa Delta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and KDS & Associations Foundation on Saturday, June 18, 2016.



Said event coordinator Sean Forde, "Dr. Hickey knocked it out of the park! He left everyone with food for thought on how they could be an Admired Man"



"Made me appreciate the qualities of my husband,' said a departing woman attendee.



"Enjoyed reflecting back on my own behavior," noted a senior attendee.



Inspired by the admirable men he has encountered in his own life, Dr. Chris L. Hickey Sr. set out to discover the specific qualities that cause a man to be respected, through thousands of questionnaires, personal surveys, and interviews. And the results were overwhelming, showing clear trends in the characteristics of those men-a collection of behaviors that create near-universal admiration among family, friends, students, and colleagues.



The results of this research can be found in Admired Man-Why?, a must-read for boys, men, fathers, and anyone who has ever wondered what it takes to truly be an admired man. Learn the QBCs (quality, behavior, and characteristics) of being the best man you can be, and get started on L(ife)eadership Skills that will last a lifetime, with this helpful and encouraging guide. Get your copy at Amazon.com.



"Honor Our Father" is a celebration and scholarship fundraiser that honors and showcase local fathers and father figures who are outstanding role models in their home and community. Scholarships were also awarded to three talented high school seniors. This years award recipients are Nia Hill, Davion Stallworth and Scherraque Rossi.



Toutoule Ntoya, recipient of the Anajali Award (Married Father) said, "I am truly humbled at being bestowed such an honor by Phi Beta Sigma. I was equally honored to be in the presence of all of the other fathers. The really allowed us to come together and acknowledge the most needed job out there - that of raising our children and raising future men. I commend all of the work and I was honored to take part."



